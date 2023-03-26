Deportivo Cali lives one of the most important weekends in its history, taking into account that in sports the classic will be played against América de Cali and, administratively, it will seek to advance the postponed assembly for the same Sunday of the game, that is , on March 26. Given this context, various versions were heard during the week, highlighting that of President Luis Fernando Mena, who estimates the sale of almost the entire team.

It is important to take into account that the team initially called an assembly on Saturday, March 25 in the morning; however, the quorum was not reached and it was postponed to Sunday. For his part, Mena spoke in the last hours and spoke about the future solidity of the team, pointing out the need to sell 80% of the squad, leaving 20% ​​for the partners, who would keep their benefits within the facilities.

In dialogue with the RCN Radio Supercombo, Mena stated:

“We have to change the statutes, we have to be a Deportivo Cali that does not depend on society, but on a large portfolio. Solidity in the team is required to help us recover that greatness as soon as possible. You have to sell Cali and you have to sell at least 80% and that 20% remains, because that 20% is what the club represents so that they (the members) continue to have their ticket, continue to have their sauna, their swimming pool, his club”.

The sale of 80% of Deportivo Cali

According to the sports leader, the high percentage that would be sold would be directly related to the sports theme, that is, the entire soccer team from the lower categories, the rights of the club and likewise, the stadium. Mena’s idea is that the members do not have to take charge of the maintenance of the club, as this would be done by the investor.

“The quarry would be sold, the professional team would be sold, the sports rights would be sold and the partners would keep that 20%, which is significant for the sum of what Cali is worth. They are going to keep what they have with a small difference, it is that we took away the responsibility of maintaining the team with our nails, it is that now the money is not enough to fix the headquarters, or for anything else, selling that 80% they are going to have a completely renovated headquarters, a more than new headquarters is guaranteed”.

Finally, regarding the stadium, President Azucarero explained that the Coloso de Palmaseca would enter within 80%; However, the issue of the boxes would eventually be negotiated with the partners, since many were acquired by them.

“The stadium is part of the team, part of the sports, it is part of that 80% because a team cannot be without a stadium, we are the only team in Colombia with its own stadium, what do we do with the stadium, if the buyer says that He wants to play at Easter, we cannot turn the stadium into another monument to the determination, to abandonment, the stadium has to be assumed by those who have the financial muscle so that we can continue forward, ”he added.

America wants to turn on the boiler in Palmaseca

The Red Devils took the lead after beating Junior at Pascual Guerrero, a context that benefits them, since they arrive with an important boost of spirits. The coach Alexandre Guimaraes has never been able to score against Cali in Palmira, a fact that he wants to change, assuring that he is going with a competitive spirit.

“It has not yet been possible to score points in Palmaseca, I hope that Sunday will be the exception, although we know that to do so, we must continue playing with the same tone that we have had so far in these last two games. We have recovered that competitive spirit a bit and from that, see what the rival brings, because as it is well said, it is a different game and apart from everyone”, explained the American helmsman. with Infobae

