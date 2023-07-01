this is the price in Valledupar

The Energy and Gs Regulation Commission, CREG, reported that As of this Saturday, July 1, the price of gasoline in Colombia rises $600 per gallon.

The foregoing, taking into account the schedule proposed by the national government since last October to reduce the subsidy for the value of fuels in Colombia, seeking to reduce the deficit of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund.

“It is important to note that, including this adjustment, Colombia continues to have one of the most competitive gasoline and diesel prices in Latin America due to the operation of the Fuel Price Stabilization Fund (FEPC), which has mitigated the inflationary pressure of the increases in the prices of oil and its derivatives in recent months“Said the Ministry of Finance in a statement.

The 13 cities that will have the first increases will be: Bogotá, Medellín, Cali, Barranquilla, Cartagena, Montería, Bucaramanga, Villavicencio, Pereira, Cañizales, Ibagué, Pasto and Cúcuta. On the other hand, the price of diesel will remain stable.

VALLEDUPAR GASOLINE PRICE

As for Valledupar, Fendipetroleo Cesar informed through his social networks that the maximum price of a gallon of gasoline in Valledupar will be $11,262. The increase was $577.1. The ACPM price remains at $8,079.

