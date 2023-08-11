This is the schedule of the Valledupar Livestock Fair

From August 18 to 20, the 43rd edition of the Valledupar Agroindustrial Livestock Fair will be held in the Luis Alberto Monsalvo Ramírez fairgrounds, bringing together exhibitors and lovers of cattle, horses, goats and dogs in the same place.

During the 3 days of the festival, the double-purpose dairy contest, sheep-goat exhibition, breed judging, auction of Brahman, Gyr, Double Purpose, Sheep and horse fair. Likewise, there will be exhibitions of different agro-industrial products.

PROGRAMMING

FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

6:00 a.m. Sixth CEBUINAS breed dairy contest control organized by ASOCEBU.

7:00 am Dual purpose dairy contest.

8:00 a.m. Entry of specimens from commercial pens.

9:00 am Opening of the 43rd Livestock and Agroindustrial Exhibition Fair.

2:00 p.m. Final dairy contest Cebuinas breeds.

10:00 a.m. Home Sheep-Goat Exhibition. (PCM Alternate Coliseum).

10:00 a.m. Judging of the Guzerat breed – males and females up to minor championship Track A (LAMR Coliseum).

2:30 p.m. Judging of the GYR breed – males and females up to minor championship Track A (LAMR Coliseum).

2:30 p.m. Judging of the Dual Purpose breed – males and females up to the PISTA B young championship (LAMR Coliseum).

4:30 pm Grade B horse show.

5:00 p.m. Final dual purpose dairy contest.

6:00 pm Opening ceremony.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 19

8:00 a.m. Judging of females of the Brahman breed, Track A (LAMR Coliseum) – Judging of females of the Guzerat breed- calf championship and young championship, Track B (LAMR Coliseum).

10:00 am Judging of F1 females with certificate- up to junior championship, Track A (LAMR Coliseum).

10:30 am Exposición Ovino-Caprine. (Finishing Zone).

12:00 a.m. Judging of GYR females- calf championship and young championship, TRACK B (LAMR Coliseum).

4:00 p.m. horse fair GRADE B.

5:00 p.m. Special auction for Brahman, Gyr, Dual Purpose, Sheep and Goats (auction area), TV GAN operator.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 20

8:00 a.m. Judging of males of the Brahman breed, Track A (LAMR Coliseum).

8:00 a.m. Judging of adult females and offspring of the Guzerat breed, Track B (LAMR Coliseum).

10:00 a.m. Judging of adult F1 females with Multipurpose certificate. LAMR -Track B).

12:00 a.m. Judging of adult females and offspring of the GYR breed, TRACK B. (LAMR Coliseum).

12:30 pm Putting down roots contest, by Asocebu. Track A

1:30 p.m. Judging of adult female cows of the Dual Purpose breed Track A (LAMR Coliseum).

2:30 p.m. Award Dairy Contest Breeds Cebuins and Dual Purpose Track B. (LAMR Coliseum).

4:00 p.m. Grade B Equine Fair

