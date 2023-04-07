Home News This is the security in Neiva for this Good Friday
This is the security in Neiva for this Good Friday

More than 670 police are deployed in the Huilense capital in order to provide security on these holy days.

The Neiva Police carries out different actions with the aim of ensuring citizen security and coexistence during this very special time for Colombians.

A large security device with more than 670 police officers are deployed in the Huilense capital and its surroundings, carrying out permanent controls in each place where there is a massive influx of public, such as churches, shopping centers, parks, tourist sites, air and land terminals. .

During this time, accompaniment and security services have been implemented, seeking for the community to continue attending religious traditions without any setbacks.

Regarding road recommendations, they point out:

Respect for traffic signals.

Guide the importance of physical conditions for driving.

Auto speed regulation.

Use the helmet and other safety elements according to the norm.

Do not exceed the limit of occupants in the vehicles.

Do not drive vehicles while intoxicated or under the influence of psychoactive substances.

Carry out the mechanical verification of the vehicle before starting the trip.

Take active breaks during the trip.

Do not overtake in places not allowed.

In addition, protection elements were given to road users.

