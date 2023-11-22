This is the splicing team of the elected governor of Cesar

This Tuesday, November 21, at the offices of the CDT Livestockthe connection began between the outgoing governor in charge, Andrés Meza, and the elected governor, Elvia Milena Sanjuán, both from the Gnecco political group.

As expected, the atmosphere between both junction committees is cordial. There are even former officials from the current administration on Elvia Milena Sanjuán’s team. As happened four years ago with Luis Alberto Monsalvo, the splicing committee is made up of former mayors and former candidates who lost in the October 29 elections. Who are they?

In Infrastructure is the former candidate for Mayor of Bosconia, Danilo Ospino; in the Government Secretariat, the former candidate for Mayor of Aguachica, Manuel Rangel; in Sports the former candidate for the Valledupar Council, Jailer Pérez; and in Tránsito, Miguel Antonio Hinojosa, former candidate for Caesar’s Assembly.

In Education there is the former mayor of La Paz, Gerardo Gutierrez, who was also Secretary of Education in 2016 for 3 months. To the former mayor during the period 2008-2011, the Attorney General He was charged in 2013 for the crime of contracting without compliance with legal requirements.

Yarcelis Rangel, former mayor of The Jagua of Ibiricois the coordinator of the junction in Caesar’s waters.

KNOWN FACES

In Secretary of Health is Rodrígo Ríosformer candidate for the Governor of Cesar and former director of the Department’s Sectional Health Service, and the former mayor of La Paz participates in Planning, Andrea Ovalle.

The connection to the Cesar Emergencies and Emergencies Regulation Center, CRUE, is led by a former director and former commander of the Valledupar Volunteer Fire Corps, Juan Felipe Bermúdez.

Ever Santana, former mayor of Manaure, will be in charge of making the transition in the Ministry of Finance. The former deputy is in the General Secretariat Petra Romeroand in Human Management the current deputy Nurys Obregón.

In Legal it is Luzoan Caro Padilla, from Chiriguaná. In 2016, Caro Padilla It was news because in 2016 she had been irregularly elected by the Chiriguaná Council, but due to a ruling in the second instance the Circuit Criminal Court of that population demanded that the corporation choose as its representative the person who had actually come first on the list of eligible people, the lawyer Pedro Peinado. Due to his election, in 2021, the Second Criminal Court of the Circuit with a Knowledge function of Valledupar sentenced six former councilors of Chiriguaná.

A FORMER CANDIDATE AND A FORMER GOVERNOR

In Internal Affairs there is the former candidate for Mayor of Valledupar, Jaime González, who withdrew his campaign due to lack of support. In Interinstitutional Affairs there is María Mónica Morón, former candidate for the Mayor of La Paz and former Deputy Administrative and Financial Director of Corpocesar.

Wilson Solano He returns to officially work with the Government as connection coordinator of the Infrastructure Secretariat, a position he held at the beginning of the Luis Alberto Monsalvo government.

In Idecesar is the former Secretary of the Government of Valledupar and former candidate for the Assembly, Sandra Cujia; in the Ministry of Mines, the former deputy Manuel Mejia and in Environment, Celenia Acosta, former candidate for Mayor of Curumaní.

