This is the tallest man in Colombia

His name is Asdrúbal Herrera Mora, he is Bumangués, and he is not only the tallest man in Colombia, but also the tallest man in Latin America. He describes himself as down-to-earth and literally down-to-earth, but he wants to improve his quality of life and is looking for a career in the social media industry.

Asdrúbal Herrera Mora is listed in the Guinness Book of Records as the tallest person in Colombia at 2 m 36 cm. But he is still a few inches short of being the tallest man in the world. This record now belongs to Sultan Kosen, who holds the record at 2m 51cm. The tallest man in history was American Robert Wadlow, who was 6-foot-2-6 when he was last measured.

Being tall has brought some problems for the now 37-year-old Asdrúbal. As a child he dropped out of school and had to undergo tests until the source of his disease was found. On the television program Yo José Gabriel, Asdrúbal said that one of his most memorable symptoms was a constant headache and that everything he ate was wrong. This affected his development as a child and also affected him as an adult as he worked to prevent bullying.

My height has changed since I was 1.63m when I was 11 years old. He has always been taller than the others, in theory, Hasdrubal should stop growing, but since this is not normal, so much so that my sister made her clothes.

He had to sleep standing up for years, so the bed had to be custom made. Her shoes (she’s wearing a US size 19) should also be unique. According to him, there are no more than 30 people taller than 2.30m in the world, and the sultan made several calls to gather the tallest people in the world. They invited me but I couldn’t attend due to family circumstances.

He says that he goes by motorcycle or by car, but it is very difficult to go by bus. He doesn’t have a girlfriend, but he likes short girls and he stands out for his great sense of humor.

It is projected from an Instagram account that hopes to create as much content and earn money as any other Colombian “influencer”. He amassed 5,000 followers in less than 30 minutes just by appearing on this famous show.