The Mayrhansengut at one end, the so-called “Tirolerhof” at the other end, in between around 25 buildings, from the mighty square to the smaller Sacherl, surrounded by orchards and fields, crossed by a major road: 200 years ago, Leonding was a small farming village nearby from Linz. But even then it was the largest of the 22 villages in what is now the municipality of Leonding, which has only existed since 1851.