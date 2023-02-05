The magical sunsets that are painted in the ‘Pearl of America’ are not enough, the universe surprises its own and Samaria with a spectacular moon that illuminates the Sierra Nevada de Santa Marta.

Just four days before the month of February, nature is in charge of surprising the citizens, who are surprised every day by the wonders that can be seen in the sky that surrounds the Bastide city.

The star that adorns the Samarium sky is the Crescent moon, in a gibbous crescent phase, it advances towards the full Moon, which will arrive at the end of the week, on Sunday, February 5, in the afternoon. The Moon will be fully illuminated that night and the next.