This is what the first presenters of Noticias Caracol look like today
Isaac Nessim
Given his professional career, he has dedicated himself to giving conferences and talks.
Communications consulting is the trade in which this talented Valle del Cauca currently performs.
Maria Cristina Uribe
She is married to fellow journalist Daniel Coronell. Her style to present her is remembered for her mettle and seriousness.
He has settled abroad, accompanying Coronell on his professional adventures.
Carlos Calero
Without a doubt, a benchmark. He has appeared on morning entertainment shows and various commercials.
He is also an expert in political communication, a field that he has explored vigorously.
Maria Lucia Fernandez
The presenter is one of the most historic in Noticias Caracol. Her charisma has earned her the memory of the country.
He has also presented investigative journalism programs with sensitive cases.
Adriana Amat
He has used his communication expertise at the service of high-calibre organizations such as Procolombia.
Tatiana Ariza
She leads the Feel Beauty project, to help women empower themselves from self-esteem.