This is what the first presenters of Noticias Caracol look like today

by admin
Credits:
Edition Kienyke.com

Isaac Nessim

Credits:
Instagram: @isaac.nessim

Isaac Nessim

Given his professional career, he has dedicated himself to giving conferences and talks.

Isaac Nessim
Credits:
Instagram: @isaac.nessim

Communications consulting is the trade in which this talented Valle del Cauca currently performs.

Maria Cristina Uribe
Credits:
Social networks

Maria Cristina Uribe

She is married to fellow journalist Daniel Coronell. Her style to present her is remembered for her mettle and seriousness.

Maria Cristina Uribe
Credits:
Social networks

He has settled abroad, accompanying Coronell on his professional adventures.

Carlos Calero
Credits:
Facebook: Carlos Alberto Calero

Carlos Calero

Without a doubt, a benchmark. He has appeared on morning entertainment shows and various commercials.

Carlos Alberto Calero
Credits:
Facebook: Carlos Alberto Calero

He is also an expert in political communication, a field that he has explored vigorously.

Maria Lucia Fernandez
Credits:
Facebook: Maria Lucia Fernandez

Maria Lucia Fernandez

The presenter is one of the most historic in Noticias Caracol. Her charisma has earned her the memory of the country.

Maria Lucia Fernandez
Credits:
Facebook: Maria Lucia Fernandez

He has also presented investigative journalism programs with sensitive cases.

Adriana Amat
Credits:
Linkedin: Adriana Amat

Adriana Amat

He has used his communication expertise at the service of high-calibre organizations such as Procolombia.

Tatiana Ariza
Credits:
Instagram: @arizatata

Tatiana Ariza

She leads the Feel Beauty project, to help women empower themselves from self-esteem.

