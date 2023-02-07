Miranda Cardona became the first winner, of the first version, of the program ‘La Voz Colombia’ that was broadcast in 2012 by the Caracol channel.

From then until now, every year, with the exception of 2016 and 2017, it has been broadcast in four versions: ‘La Voz Colombia’, for adults; ‘La Voz Senior’, for senior citizens; ‘La Voz Teens’, for young people; and ‘La Voz Kids’ for children between 8 and 15 years of age.

Miranda, being the first winner of the program ‘La Voz Colombia’ in 2012, obtained a prize of $300,000,000, a contract with Universal Music and recognition throughout the country.

In 2014, she was nominated for the Latin Grammy Awards for ‘Best New Artist’ and in 2013 she was nominated for ‘Best New Female Solo Artist’ at the Shock Awards, with her song ‘¿Por qué?’

Currently, Miranda is 32 years old.