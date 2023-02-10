Without a doubt, 2023 is a year with great challenges, not only in Medellín, but in the entire country. With the highest inflation that Colombia has seen in recent decades, citizens face complex situations in multiple areas.

This is also an election year. Regional and local elections will be held in October, in which, among others, the new mayor of Medellín will be elected. It is the final stretch for the local president, Daniel Quintero, to whom people from different sectors of society set the challenges for the next 11 months.

At CENTRÓPOLIS we talked with business leaders, cultural promoters and analysts, to find out what are the challenges that the local government has in the city center in its last year. This we find:

Maria Jose Bernal

General deterioration of the territory affects sales and trade

María José Bernal – Executive Director Fenalco Antioquia

From Fenalco Antioquia we express great concern about the deterioration that the center of Medellín has had in recent years.

We see that there are three extremely important fronts: the first is the issue of homeless people, their presence in the center of Medellín is completely overwhelmed, this triggers the perception of insecurity.

Another front, and it is something that the trade is hardly going to talk about due to all the implications that this brings, are vaccinations by criminal groups.

There is also a very big challenge in the public space, which has deteriorated significantly in recent years; there is no way that we will have good mobility in the center of Medellín if the issue of public space is not resolved.

Security in general is not only a matter of vaccinations, or of homeless people, but it is also about freight, robbery in the street without people noticing. This worries us enormously because it impacts not only commerce and the mobility of citizens, but also the center as the emblematic and most symbolic and representative place in the city.

We have a great concern, we have manifested it to the Management of the Center and in the different groups of representatives, especially in the matter of security, inhabitants of the street and public space, but we do not see an immediate response; We also do not see a proactive response that provides a solution to the great problems that the center of Medellín and, consequently, the entire city are suffering at this moment.

Luz Dary Isaza

Getting merchants to see striking territory in the center

Luz Dary Isaza – Manager Union Plaza Shopping Center

“Really, the challenges that the Medellín Mayor’s Office has for the center and our merchants are not that difficult, but ideally they should be met. The first is security, the center is abandoned in terms of this; there is homelessness, saturation of the public space, drug addiction, prostitution.

The untidiness on the sidewalks and streets is also a visual impact. As a result, nobody wants to come downtown to eat their food, to buy products, and this has hurt us merchants a lot.

Regarding the maintenance works that must be constantly carried out on all the sewers, as well as the intervention and cleaning of the Santa Elena ravine, especially in times of rain, they must be continued so that we do not have any scares to regret. The downtown tourist areas are very nice, but first these points must be corrected in order to bring tourists to enjoy the sites that the city center has.

For me, these are the most important issues that the Mayor’s Office has to intervene in the center of Medellín, improve its sales, that commerce continues forward and that merchants want to come and set up their businesses here”.

Luis Fernando Quijano

Completely rethink the security scheme

Luis Fernando Quijano – Urban Analysis

“There are several challenges. What I think is the most important is to give order, to govern illegality in the midst of the legality that exists in commune 10. To be more specific on this, the problem has to do with informal commerce and street vendors, it has to do with the vaccine or extortion. I can calmly say that 90% of the territory of Comuna 10 is vaccinated. Informal commerce has doubled, even tripled, in the last two years, and all these merchants are required to pay a vaccine.

Another problem has to do with the issue of drug trafficking, which is very strong in the center of Medellín. The growing population of homeless people and the smuggling that takes place daily in this sector. The entire security scheme of the territory must be completely reconsidered. It has never been seriously involved, something like a security strategy, beyond a policeman, beyond media announcements, nothing has been done for Comuna 10”.

Fabian Quintero

Focus on public transport and improvement of the road network

Fabián Quintero Valencia-President Tax Individual

“In order for there to be better mobility in the center of the city, specific actions are required that promote a better use of public transport. For this, it is necessary to focus efforts on lighting and security, integration with public transport and an optimal road network.

We propose the implementation of collection centers with adequate equipment and furnishings, which allow passengers to calmly board public transport.

We think that all of us can fit in the center in an orderly fashion, which is why the integration of all transport systems is essential, prioritizing public transport.

It is necessary to have an optimal road network, in which pedestrians are prioritized in the use of public space, as well as public transport. For this, it is essential that the institutionality take responsibility for the issue, with investments and control, since with the implementation of the ZUAP, it has been seen that the use of these has been taken over by informal commerce.

Finally, one of the challenges is the control of parking on public roads in the center of the city, which generates large congestion and affects mobility”.

Valeria Mulfor

Articulate the dependencies to address the street inhabitant

Valeria Mulfor – Member of the Everyday Homeless social collective

“The Mayor’s Office has several challenges when it comes to dealing with the issue of living on the streets. The first of these has to do with the dismantling of the secretaries that work with the population, for example, the Inclusion, Health and Safety Secretariats; This does not allow the problem to be managed from all its areas. Since there is no coordination to address the situation, it will be very difficult to reduce the number of street dwellers that exist to date.

On the other hand, there is the issue of prevention. Although there is a public policy that says that the problem is going to be addressed from the perspective of prevention, when one sees the reality, this is far from being fulfilled. I say this, for example, because for a street dweller to be able to access the Centro Día Dos, the place where he will find all the offers that the Mayor’s Office offers, one of the requirements is that he has been living on the streets for more than a year. In a year many things happen, there is a lot of consumption that occurs, there is really no prevention then.

And the last issue, which is also critical, is the recovery of space, as the Mayor’s Office calls it; This is because the population that they want to evict from the spaces is not really being reached with an offer, the operatives simply transfer the problem. I understand that the Secretary of Security does it with the intention of recovering the space, but they are not going with an offer and the results are not maintained over time.

Juan David Belalcazar

Recompose the cultural social fabric

Juan David Belalcázar – Director Cultural Alliance for the Center

“This year the culture center needs an exercise to recompose the social fabric. The cultural dynamics of the center have suffered a kind of imbalance of integration, where it has become locked in political quarrels, where the business community and the public administration have had certain ruptures and it is necessary to realign the cultural dynamics that work in an articulated way by a territory; thinking really what are the needs of this.

It is very important to have the inhabitants of this space, with the people who are protagonists and live and visit that center. It is very valuable to recognize all that cultural heritage that makes up the center, what has to do with heritage, with artistic practices; I think we must remember that the center is one of the places where there are the largest number of theaters, where there are also the largest number of street artists, and the focus cannot be on one or the other, we must admit both realities, work with them and try to sustain the processes that had started but have lost power and have been de-structuring, this so that the center can flourish and be the neighborhood of all, a space for culture par excellence”.