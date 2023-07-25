This is what the new Perger health center will look like

The district of Perg and the district capital are among the focal points of the doctor shortage in Upper Austria. Two out of five health insurance offices for general medicine are currently vacant. This should change by the beginning of 2025 at the latest. That’s where the “Pebios – Center for Health” is supposed to go into operation, which will unite three general practitioners as well as specialists and therapists under one roof. The start of construction at the Fadingerstraße / Gartenstraße intersection is scheduled for a few weeks.

As reported, the doctor Michael Arvanitakis, who comes from Windhaag near Perg, is the initiator of this new contact point for medicine and health. The Pebios will be open 40 hours a week. In addition to Arvanitakis, his partner Julia Pilz ? she comes from Bad Zell ? and another doctor treating the patients. The real added value of the center is that the doctors working here can concentrate solely on their medical skills. Arvanitakis: “We gain valuable treatment time by freeing our doctors from all administrative tasks.”

Arvanitakis borrowed content for the “Pebios” from Dominik Bammer, who opened the “Salvida” health center in Kirchham (Gmunden district) a year ago. There are now 31 doctors and 21 therapists there ? in different hours? employed. Bammer describes the principle that is to be lived here as a “shopping center for health. Patients should be able to take advantage of all essential services here – with short distances and without long waiting times.”

The building itself is constructed by Matthäus Wimmer. After the first conversation with Arvanitakis, he was so convinced of the concept that he revised the already completed plans for a residential project in a central location together with architect Gerald Steiner, which cost not only time but also money. “I did it anyway, because I’m sure that with this project we can implement something that not only secures health care, but will also contribute to the revitalization of Perg’s city center in the long term.”

In addition to the primary care center, specialist doctors’ surgeries and therapy practices, age-appropriate apartments, a café and offices for Wimmer’s insurance company will also be located in Pebios.

Author

Bernhard Leitner

Local editor Mühlviertel

Bernhard Leitner

