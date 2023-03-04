Getting into the old town hall is already more difficult, now the construction work in the new town hall is starting. Once all the work has been completed, citizens will only be able to access the New Town Hall via the main entrance or via the new lift in the underground car park so that security checks can be carried out centrally. Among other things, the concept envisages the installation of security gates with baggage scanners.

Control area at the main entrance

In the current construction phase, the preparations for the new control area at the main entrance are being made and the conversion work for the employee airlocks in the underground car park is beginning. In addition, preparations for the future lift are starting in the underground car park on the first and second floors. Nothing is currently changing for the use of the underground car park. During the construction work in the new town hall, any changed paths will be adequately signposted.

