This is what 'Totoy' looks like, the little actor from 'Los Reyes' today
This is what ‘Totoy’ looks like, the little actor from ‘Los Reyes’ today

In the memory of Colombians it is still very present the story of Edilberto Reyes and his fun family. One of the most successful soap operas on RCN television starring Enrique Carriazo, Endry Cardeño, Géraldine Zivic and Jacqueline Arenal, among others.

One of the most remembered characters in this story is ‘Totoy’, the youngest son of the Reyes family and who now, far from the small screen, continues to share his life for his followers through his accounts on social networks.

The character of Totoy was played by Henry Montealegre, who currently looks very different and on his Tik Tok account he shares what has become of his life as a singer, actor and father of a girl.

