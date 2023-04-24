Home » This is what Yeferson Cossio looks like without a single tattoo
This is what Yeferson Cossio looks like without a single tattoo

The antioqueño influencer Yeferson Cossio He frequently becomes a trend on social networks due to the pranks he makes with his family and his day-to-day anecdotes. Many netizens highlight him because he has almost all of his body tattooed, but What would your body look like without a single tattoo?

Recently, on his Facebook account, the content creator shared an experiment he conducted with a professional makeup artist, who she applied various shades of concealers and foundations to neutralize the tone of her tattoos and completely cover her skin.

Apparently, completely changing his appearance took several hours and, in order to generate more expectation, Cossio decided not to see himself in the mirror until the process was completely finished.

One of his companions points out during the video that without tattoos his muscles stand out even more, which intrigues the influencer even more.

Before looking in the mirror, he let some of his relatives see him first, starting with his sister Cintia Cossio, who expressed great joy with the result. On the contrary, his girlfriend, Carolina, you didn’t seem to like your new look: “Oh! Love, what a regret.”

Although several of the opinions between his mother, his brother-in-law and his closest friends were divided, no one ceased to be surprised by the result, since the change seemed to be very drastic.

