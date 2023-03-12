A few days ago, the world of football was alerted by a delicate situation that involved the former presidents of Barcelona, Josep María Bartomeu and Sandro Roselliwho were denounced by the prosecution in the last hours, for the alleged millionaire payments to a former arbitration leader, which was called the ‘Case Negreira’.

In principle, this case occurred since February 15 in Barcelona, ​​when the prosecution from that place in Spain began to investigate an alleged crime of corruption between individuals, a company of José Maria Enriquez Negreiraone of the former referees of the Technical Committee of Referees between 1994 and 2018.

The payments amounted to 1.4 million euros during the period of 2016 and 2018. Discriminated, the installments that were canceled were 532 thousand euros in 2016, 541 thousand euros in 2017 and 318 thousand in 2018, this last payment being coincident with the exit of Negreira del CTA.

What did Barcelona do when the Negreira Case came to light?



Through a statement, the Spanish team decided to clarify the situation regarding the ongoing investigation by the Prosecutor’s Office, for which reason it mentioned that an external provider had been hired to have “technical reports” and that it had as objective “complement information required by the coaching staff”.

As president of the Barcelona, ​​Joan Laporta decided to speak out about this situation and stated the following: “Culers, it’s no coincidence that this information or information of this type comes out now at a time when Barcelona is doing well, it’s no coincidence.”

Some details of the investigation of the Negreira Case



According to different media in Spain, specifically El Mundo, José Negreira He threatened Barcelona with a fax in which he mentioned that he would uncover a great “scandal” for aborting payments for arbitration advice.

In addition to the aforementioned payments, Spain’s El País revealed that between 2001 and 2018 Barcelona paid seven million euros, where in the Laporta period between 2003 and 2010, the payments increased the value considerably.

Another of those splashed in this situation was Joseph Contreraswho died in December of last year, and that according to Spanish media, He collected commissions close to 50% in the payments that the club made to the son of Negreira.

An arbitrator also filed a lawsuit against Negreira on February 24, and although the details are not known, this upset the collective a lot and It is attached to the process that is carried out.

What has the CTA mentioned?



Given everything that happened to the ‘Caso Negreira’, the Technical Committee of Arbitrators was pronounced on March 2 to defend the referees who are part of the RFEF (Royal Spanish Football Federation): “There is no evidence or proof that shows that a referee is dishonest”.

Until the Real Madrid spoke about the ‘Negreira Case’ and did so through Emilio Butragueño, director of institutional relations for the white club, who commented that “At Real Madrid you have to respect the times of justice. We must wait for the Prosecutor’s investigations to conclude.”

The investigations continue in this unfortunate situation, which has those related to Barcelona in suspense, who are waiting for what the court decides. prosecutionregarding this situation.

With information from EFE Agency.