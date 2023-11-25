This is why the Social Security check will arrive later in December

Thousands of Social Security Beneficiaries to Receive Checks Later Than Expected

In the month of December, thousands of beneficiaries of Social Security payments in the United States will receive their checks later than expected. The Social Security Administration has divided retirees into two fundamental groups, and it has been reported that the first group will obtain their payment on the agreed date.

The first group is made up of beneficiaries whose dates of retirement or eligibility for Social Security are prior to 1997. In this case, all retirees prior to that year will collect their checks on the same date, which is December 1st.

Meanwhile, the other group of retirees, after 1997, is divided into three different subgroups. Unfortunately, one of these subgroups will not receive their monthly check before Christmas, and the rest may not receive it before Christmas either.

The Administration has announced the payment dates for the different groups of retirees. On December 13th, retirees born between the 1st and 10th of any month of the year will receive their payments. On December 20th, retirees born between the 11th and 20th of any month of the year could collect their checks before Christmas if they use Direct Deposit. Finally, on December 27th, retirees who were born between the 21st and 31st of any month of the year will receive their payments, as well as those who began receiving Social Security payments after 1997.

This delay in payments has caused concern among those who were expecting their Social Security checks before Christmas. The Social Security Administration has not provided a specific reason for the delay, but they have assured beneficiaries that they will receive their payments on the designated dates.