This joke really worked for Bernhard Oppl’s ensemble

Sunday strollers, climate stickers, diversity or the migration debate? , head and director at the Steyrer Theater am Fluss, hardly left out a theme in his version of Johann Nestroy’s farce “He wants to make a joke” that the Austrian dramatist, who died in 1862, would not have worked into his socio-critical play himself if he would live in Steyr today. In any case, the long-lasting applause after the sold-out premiere Thursday night proved him and his ensemble right.

Oppl had cleverly interwoven the content with the present and had stage designer Jan Hax Halama and a magnificent backdrop with the ambience of Steyr’s old town built on the open-air stage on the Enns. Luckily, this had withstood the storm on the eve of the premiere. And so nothing stood in the way of an enjoyable evening at the theater at the beginning of this season.

Even if the sound coordination of singers and band? and his musicians convinced again with their own compositions? a little bumpy at first: the audience was enraptured by the performance right from the start. Especially Urgestein as Zangler and the grandiose as Melchior immediately attracted attention. The two main actors, as Weinberl and Christopherl, were constantly faced with new, strange challenges. She, who lives not far from the theater in the Münichholz, skilfully mimed the desperate daughter of Zangler Marie, who was born in Linz and, as her lover with a Turkish accent, had laughter and sympathy on his side. Slipped into three roles at the same time, who, as a faggot master tailor, then rather accidentally gave Steyr’s mayor his business card. Reason: “He was just the prettiest in the front row.”

In addition to Vogl at the premiere: the Steyr city senate team with , , , and , national council , members of the state parliament and long-standing supporters and (Brau Union).

