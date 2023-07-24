This July 28 is the deadline to pay the vehicle tax

The Ministry of Finance reminds taxpayers that this Friday, July 28, is the deadline for payment of the vehicle tax for the 2023 term without discounts for prompt payment.

This is how the entity invites the public not to exceed this deadline so as not to incur additional payments for arrears or interest.

Pay online through the Virtual Treasury Office

It is important to remember the fast and secure payment of taxes in Bogotá can be done through the 👉Virtual Office available on the website of the Ministry of Finance, at the following link: oficinavirtual.shd.gov.co/OficinaVirtual/login.html.

In this trill you can also consult the means enabled for the payment of this tax in Bogotá:

Steps to obtain the tax payment invoice for this 2023

In the first place, all the owners of properties and vehicles in the city will receive their physical invoice at the address registered in the District Treasury Department. Otherwise, taxpayers will also receive their invoices through the emails that they have registered with the District Treasury Secretariat. Additionally, people have the option of entering the web portal haciendabogotá.gov.co, where they will find a banner called download and pay your bill. When clicked, entering only the information of the property, such as the CHIP, or the vehicle informationsuch as the license plate, in addition to the type and identification number of the person in charge, they will be able to download the invoice and also make the payment online or at one of the collection entities authorized by the entity.

