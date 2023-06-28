This June 30 is the deadline for payment of Automotive Tax

A call to citizens who must pay the last installment of the Automotive Tax made by the Government of the Valley, which recalled that it expires on June 30.

The manager of the Valle Revenue Unit, Ney Hernando Muñoz, recalled that there are only three days left for the owners of vehicles whose license plates are in the range of 667 and 999; and owners of motorcycles whose cylinder capacity is greater than 125 cubic centimeters, pay the Automotive Tax.

Muñoz recalled that “I want to inform Valle del Cauca owners of vehicles registered in this department, that June 30 is the last term to pay the vehicle tax.”

The official recalled that “the resources collected with this tax are destined to the development of social investment projects in the Health, Education and Sports sectors.”

Timely payment of this tax prevents taxpayers from being charged for late payment penalties and interest.

Payments can be made at any of the Grupo Aval banking entities, at Bancoomeva and at Davivienda.

Or also by the PSE button through the page www.vehiculosvalle.com.cowhere $17,100 must be paid for the suggested liquidation.

As will be remembered, the departmental government scheduled the deadlines for the payment of the Automotive Tax to vehicles registered in the department, on three dates during the term of 2023.

According to the Revenue Unit, the dates were stipulated so that vehicles with plates between 000 and 333 had a deadline to pay the tax until April 28, those with plates between 334 and 666, until May 31; and those with license plates 667 to 999, along with motorcycles with a cylinder capacity greater than 125 cubic centimeters, until June 30.

The goals

During this 2023 the departmental government seeks to achieve the collection goals both in the Automotive Tax and other departmental taxes.

Ney Muñoz recalled that thanks to the collection goals being achieved during 2022, Valle del Cauca has more resources for investment in 2023

The director of the Revenue Unit recalled that with a percentage of 101.3% of collection of unrestricted income, one of the main sources that the department has to make investment, the office under his charge closed its management during 2022 and assured more resources by 2023.

“Regarding free destination income, which is one of the main sources that the department has to carry out investment works, we can say that the budget that we had estimated to raise was 759,711 million, and we collected 769,304, that is, an execution of 101.3 %”.

Regarding current income, during 2022, 2 trillion 235.004 million pesos were collected out of the 2 trillion 236.784 million that were expected to be collected, that is, a collection percentage of 99.9%, a very important figure that leaves a positive balance with regarding the behavior of taxpayers throughout the department.

Regarding the goals of 2023, it is expected to collect $827,744 million in free destination income, and $2,502,104 million in current income.

Debts

On the other hand, those from Valle del Cauca who have doubts about the conditions, the process to follow and the requirements that must be met to access the benefits granted by ordinance February 610, 2023 to departmental rent defaulters, may resolve their concerns in the new web portal enabled by the Revenue Unit of the Government of Valle del Cauca.

“We have the page www.valledelcauca.gov.co/remisión where you will find information about the five cases in which Ordinance 610 on debt remittance applies, to whom it applies and what are the requirements that must be met to obtain the tax benefits of this ordinance,” said Ney Hernando Muñoz, manager of the Valle Revenue Unit.

With ordinance 610 of February 15, 2023, which will be in force until October 31, 2023, the departmental government seeks to waive the sanctions and default interest of taxpayers in five specific cases, so that they can catch up on debts they have with the department.

The remittance ordinance applies to deceased persons who did not leave assets; the debts that after five years have not been canceled nor is there a record of the debtor; public establishments and withholding agents that are in arrears due to debts before 2020; citizens who are in coercive collection and the embargo has not exceeded 80% of the debt at the time of the cancellation request, and taxpayers who have vehicles that have been stolen, junked or are in open transfer.

