After consolidating a good 2022 thanks to his singles ‘Forbidden Fruit’, ‘Signs’ and ‘Before I Go’the Bogota singer Katherine Chin starts the year by presenting his song ‘This love’.

This track, written by Katherin Chin, was produced by Emi The Chef in the company of the artist and the guitarist Witthywho plays an important role in the development of this song.

Listen to the interview with Katherine Chin: