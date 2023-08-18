This mistake weighs heavily and will continue to have an impact for a long time

Raw materials are indispensable as starting materials for any type of industrial production. Companies that have them stay in business and may even be able to expand their position. If, on the other hand, the raw materials are missing, the company inevitably falls behind and at some point is completely eliminated from the economic process.

For many years, this important connection has been ignored in the West. In the meantime, people in companies, but also in politics, are becoming aware of it again. Because access to raw materials is so existential and indispensable, a global struggle has long since begun.

The USA, the European Union and other industrialized nations have launched initiatives to ensure that supplies of the required raw materials are guaranteed. The materials classified as “strategic raw materials” are particularly in focus. They also include cobalt.

It is an important part of the batteries and therefore an indispensable raw material for electromobility. In order to secure this permanently, the US government has signed two declarations of intent, for example with the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Zambia. They stipulate that the United States wants to support both countries in establishing a battery supply chain.

By 2040, the demand for cobalt will increase fortyfold

Time is of the essence, because the International Energy Agency (IEA) assumes that the demand for lithium by 2040 will be 40 times higher than that of 2020. In the case of graphite, the expected increase of a factor of 25 is not quite so high, but still significant. A strong increase in demand by a factor of 20 is also expected for nickel and cobalt.

Both the Congo and Zambia are very rich in raw materials. The problem facing the West, however, is that a large proportion of the raw materials mined in both countries are exported to China. For example, 70 percent of the cobalt mined in Congo is processed in Chinese refineries.

From a Western point of view, this has created a double dependency that is not desired. A large part of the Congolese cobalt mines is in Chinese hands and the processing of the immensely important raw material also takes place in the Middle Kingdom. This is where the past 20 years, in which the West has criminally neglected its good starting position in many African countries, are taking their revenge.

For example, in 2016, the China Molybdeum Company (CMOC) bought the Tenke Fungurume cobalt mine. It is one of the largest cobalt mines in Congo. The seller of the mine was none other than the US copper producer Freeport-McMoRan. In the US, meanwhile, this sale is viewed as a big mistake. Rightly so!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

