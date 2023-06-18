This Monday, June 19, there is a peak and a regional license plate to enter Bogotá

6
If you plan to go on a trip this festive bridge, keep in mind that on Monday, June 19, the regional peak and license plate measure will work for private cars entering Bogotá.
Between 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm, only vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6 y 8), while from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, admission will only be for cars with license plates ending odd (1, 3, 5, 7 y 9).
Vehicles with any license plate number may enter before 12:00 noon and after 8:00 pm.
Next, the nine corridors where the peak and regional plate apply:
- North Freeway: from the Andes toll to the north portal of the TransMilenio system, in a north-south direction
- South highway: from the municipal limit of Soacha to Boyacá avenue, in a south-north direction.
- Centennial Avenue (13th Street): from the Bogotá river to the city of Cali avenue (carrera 86 avenue), in a west-east direction
- Calle 80: from the guadua bridge to gate 80 of the Transmilenio system, in the west-east direction
- Carrera 7: from 245th street to 183rd street, north-south
- Avenida Boyacá – via al Llano: from the Argelino Durán Quintero tunnel to the old road to Llano, in a south-north direction
- Via Suba – Cota: from the Bogotá river to 170 street avenue, in a north-south direction
- Via La Calera: from the Patios toll to Carrera 7 avenue, in an east-west direction
- I went to Choachí: from the road to Monserrate to the ring road, in an east-west direction