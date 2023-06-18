This Monday, June 19, there is a peak and a regional license plate to enter Bogotá

If you plan to go on a trip this festive bridge, keep in mind that on Monday, June 19, the regional peak and license plate measure will work for private cars entering Bogotá.

Between 12:00 pm and 4:00 pm, only vehicles with license plates ending in even numbers (0, 2, 4, 6 y 8), while from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm, admission will only be for cars with license plates ending odd (1, 3, 5, 7 y 9).

Vehicles with any license plate number may enter before 12:00 noon and after 8:00 pm.

Next, the nine corridors where the peak and regional plate apply: