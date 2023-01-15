As of this Monday, January 16, route 561 of the Valledupar Public Transportation Strategic System will come into operation, which will pass through more than 25 neighborhoods in communes five, six and one, indicated the SIVA.

12 buses will cover the passenger demand in Don Alberto, the Tayrona and Altavista urbanizations, El Divino Niño, Garupal, Los Cortijos, San Joaquín, El Obrero, Loperena, among other neighborhoods, ending at the Public Market.

🚨Attention 📢 #valledupar: This is the route that will come into operation tomorrow: Route 561 from west to east of the city. 🚍 pic.twitter.com/Q7zOaWYdxP — SIVA Valledupar (@SETPCValledupar) January 15, 2023

OTHER ACTIVE ROUTES

The tour schedule starts at 5:30 in the morning and ends at 9:00 pm, as well as on the other three active routes: 214, 313 and 562.

The gas buses arrive at Villa Dariana stage I, Ciudadela 450 Años stage I, María Camila Sur, Casimiro Maestre, Sabanas, La Ceiba, Los Cocos and Mayales, with the 214; Lorenzo Morales, Chiriquí, Nando Marín, Altos de Ziruma, Loperena and Centro with 313 and the neighborhoods of Bello Horizonte, La Roca, El Refugio, La Esperanza, La Ceiba, Casimiro, Santa Rosa and Panamá, with 562.

The vehicles have air conditioning and a front router, platforms for people with reduced mobility and two security cameras on board.