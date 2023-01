As of this Monday, January 16, route 561 of the Valledupar Public Transportation Strategic System will come into operation, which will pass through more than 25 neighborhoods in communes five, six and one, indicated the SIVA.

12 buses will cover the passenger demand in Don Alberto, the Tayrona and Altavista urbanizations, El Divino Niรฑo, Garupal, Los Cortijos, San Joaquรญn, El Obrero, Loperena, among other neighborhoods, ending at the Public Market.

๐ŸšจAttention ๐Ÿ“ข #valledupar: This is the route that will come into operation tomorrow: Route 561 from west to east of the city. ๐‘ต๐’ ๐’ ๐’†๐’‹๐’†๐’” ๐’•๐’† ๐’๐’ ๐’„๐’–๐’†๐’๐’•๐’†๐’, ๐’—๐’†๐’ ๐’š ๐’—๐’Š๐’—๐’† ๐’๐’‚! ๐Ÿš pic.twitter.com/Q7zOaWYdxP โ€” SIVA Valledupar (@SETPCValledupar) January 15, 2023

OTHER ACTIVE ROUTES

The tour schedule starts at 5:30 in the morning and ends at 9:00 pm, as well as on the other three active routes: 214, 313 and 562.

The gas buses arrive at Villa Dariana stage I, Ciudadela 450 Aรฑos stage I, Marรญa Camila Sur, Casimiro Maestre, Sabanas, La Ceiba, Los Cocos and Mayales, with the 214; Lorenzo Morales, Chiriquรญ, Nando Marรญn, Altos de Ziruma, Loperena and Centro with 313 and the neighborhoods of Bello Horizonte, La Roca, El Refugio, La Esperanza, La Ceiba, Casimiro, Santa Rosa and Panamรก, with 562.

The vehicles have air conditioning and a front router, platforms for people with reduced mobility and two security cameras on board.