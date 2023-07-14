This problem is ubiquitous and you too can hardly avoid it

Microplastics are more present in our environment than most of us realize. Not a day goes by that we don’t come into contact with it, whether we want it or not. The contact begins early in the morning, when the choice to get dressed is made of textiles made from man-made fibres.

Polyester, nylon and spandex are among them. The fleece jacket made from recycled PET bottles also falls into this category. It continues at breakfast, when drinks stored in plastic bottles are consumed. The tiny particles have also been detected in glass bottles that are closed with a plastic lid.

There is a particularly large boost of microplastics on the subsequent way to work, because most of the microplastics that we ingest come from the abrasion of car and bicycle tires and the soles of our shoes. We absorb it through the air we breathe.

The load is particularly high in road traffic

The small list already shows how numerous the contact possibilities are and how difficult it is to avoid the microplastics. When buying textiles, everyone as a consumer can take countermeasures and do without chemical fibers in favor of natural fibers such as cotton or wool. But a car or bike without tires?

Car tires are the largest source of microplastics. As soon as the vehicle starts to move, abrasion begins. The ADAC has determined that every single tire releases 120 grams of microplastic into the environment for every 1,000 kilometers driven. For Switzerland, this means abrasion of around 10,400 tons every year.

Estimates for Germany vary. The Fraunhofer Institute, for example, assumes a total annual load of 150,000 tons. The problem is anything but small and inconspicuous. Above all, our level of knowledge is low. The WHO also complained about this in its 2019 study and emphasized that a lot of research work is still needed to adequately and comprehensively understand the phenomenon of microplastics.

