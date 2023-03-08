The theme activity of “Promoting Lei Feng’s spirit and passing on the temperature of the times” inherits Lei Feng’s spiritFly into the homes of ordinary people

Xinmin Evening News (correspondent Yu Zhengda and reporter Jiang Yuezhong) Recently, the Youth League Committee of the Pujiang Frontier Inspection Station and the Shanghai Branch Committee of the Yangtze River Shipping Public Security Bureau came to the Little Conch Kindergarten in Baoshan District to carry out the theme activity of “promoting the spirit of Lei Feng and passing on the temperature of the times” to inherit the spirit of Lei Feng.

Caption: The scene of the event.Photo courtesy of Pujiang Border Inspection Station

During the event, the policemen at Pujiang Station took “Learning from Lei Feng as a Good Example” as the theme, told the story of Lei Feng, portrayed Lei Feng’s image, and learned to sing Lei Feng’s songs through pictures, cartoons, etc. Start, do good things within your ability to pass on the spirit of Lei Feng from generation to generation.

“Uncle Lei Feng is really amazing, I also want to learn from Uncle Lei Feng and be a little Lei Feng.” Said Wang Yue, a child from Little Conch Kindergarten.

The public security police of Changhang Airlines patiently and meticulously explained the key points of traffic safety to children through “traffic safety instructors” and “group simulation scenario drills” to improve children’s traffic safety awareness and self-protection awareness.

At the end of the event, under the leadership of the police, the children sang “Learn from Lei Feng’s Good Example” together. Accompanied by the clear and powerful singing, the little hands held the big hands, and jointly lifted the baton of Lei Feng’s spirit, becoming the inheritor of Lei Feng’s spirit in the era.