Miyun Reservoir “drinks water” 4.67 million cubic meters[Beijing’s current round of heavy rainfall ends, from 8:00 on the 27th to 6:00 on the 28th, the city’s average precipitation is 43.8 mm, and the urban average precipitation is 65.8 mm]

The current round of heavy rainfall in Beijing ended on July 28, and the yellow warning signal for heavy rain in Beijing was lifted. From 8:00 on the 27th to 6:00 on the 28th, the average precipitation in the city was 43.8 mm, and the average precipitation in the urban area was 65.8 mm. Affected by this rainfall, the inflow of Miyun Reservoir was 4.67 million cubic meters. As of 8:00 on July 28, the water level of Miyun Reservoir was 151.51 meters, and the water storage capacity was 2.96 billion cubic meters.

The Beijing News reported that on the morning of July 28, the heavy rainfall clouds affecting Beijing weakened and moved out, and this round of rainfall ended around noon.

According to statistics, from 8:00 on the 27th to 6:00 on the 28th, the average precipitation in the city was 43.8 mm, and the average precipitation in the urban area was 65.8 mm. The maximum precipitation in the urban area and the city occurred at Chaoyang Chemical Bridge, reaching 176.9 mm, and the maximum hourly rain intensity appeared. In Chaoyang Heizhuanghu Urban Nonghui, 77.5 mm of rain fell from 14:00 to 15:00 on the 27th.

With the end of the rainfall, the Beijing Meteorological Observatory lifted the yellow rainstorm warning signal at 6:00 on July 28. In addition, at 6 o’clock on the 28th, the Beijing Flood Control Office ended the flood control yellow early warning response in Chaoyang, Daxing, Tongzhou, Miyun, and Pinggu districts, and ended the city’s flood control blue early warning response.

■ follow up

The inflow of Miyun Reservoir will also increase

From 8:00 on July 27 to 8:00 on July 28, the Miyun Reservoir watershed generally fell with moderate to heavy rain, local heavy rain and heavy rain. Affected by this rainfall, the reservoir has entered the reservoir with a water volume of 4.67 million cubic meters. At 8:00 on the 28th, the water level of Miyun Reservoir was 151.51 meters, and the water storage capacity was 2.96 billion cubic meters.

In response to the heaviest rainfall since the flood season this year, the Miyun Reservoir Management Office has taken various measures. At 15:00 on July 27, the Beijing Meteorological Bureau issued a blue rainstorm warning. According to the notification requirements for water information reporting, the management office started reporting water information every hour. The management office conducts a comprehensive inspection of hydraulic structures, hydrological testing facilities, network communication facilities, houses, vehicles, and flood control materials within the jurisdiction. In response to this heavy rainfall, the management office sent more than 300 flood control warning messages.

After the emergency response was lifted at 7:00 on July 28, the flood control units of the management office inspected the facilities and equipment within their jurisdiction as required, such as hydraulic structures, power supply equipment, hydrological testing facilities, network, communication, communication, consultation, and image monitoring systems. and other flood and drought disaster prevention facilities and equipment are operating normally.

From 8:00 on July 27 to 8:00 on July 28, the precipitation at the four stations in the reservoir area was 15.9 mm at Zhangjiafen Hydrological Station, 46.5 mm at Xiahui Hydrological Station, 31.3 mm at Baihe Station in Miyun Reservoir, and 25.3 mm at Chaohe Station in Miyun Reservoir. Affected by this rainfall, the reservoir has received 4.67 million cubic meters of water, and it is expected that the amount of water entering the reservoir will increase in the next few days.

■ Dialogue

Jiang Yongdong, deputy director of the Dongcheng District Emergency Management Bureau:

Comprehensive investigation of 8 types of risk points for flood control personnel and supplies

According to the meteorological department, from mid-late July to mid-August, the precipitation in North China is characterized by high intensity, short duration, strong locality, large inter-annual variation, and concentrated precipitation periods. Citizens need to guard against heavy rain and strong convective weather. disasters and impacts.

As the central urban area of ​​Beijing, what is the current situation of flood control personnel and material preparations in Dongcheng District? What are the risk points and waterlogging-prone roads? What measures has Dongcheng District taken to solve the urban drainage problem? Recently, a reporter from the Beijing News interviewed Jiang Yongdong, deputy director of the Beijing Dongcheng District Emergency Management Bureau.

233 emergency rescue teams respond to emergencies at any time

Beijing News: From the perspective of flood control, what are the characteristics of Dongcheng District?

Jiang Yongdong: The rainfall this year is more than the same period in history. It is expected that the rainfall in Beijing this summer will reach 450-530 mm, which is more than the same period of the year (374.9 mm). Dongcheng District belongs to the old urban area, with many cottages and courtyards. Some public houses have been reinforced and renovated, and the safety factor is higher, but there are still some dilapidated and old private houses that have not been fully reinforced. When continuous heavy rainfall occurs, the draught and load-bearing of roofs and walls increase, which may lead to the danger of cracking or even collapse.

In addition, some places have old layouts and aging roads, and low-lying terrain is not easy to drain water. In the case of instantaneous heavy rainfall, it is easy to generate a large amount of water accumulation. Especially in Dongcheng District, there are 24 concave overpasses, which are prone to flood-related dangers. . There are no mountainous areas in Dongcheng District, and the possibility of dangerous situations such as landslides, landslides, and mudslides is very small.

Beijing News: What preparations has Dongcheng District made in terms of materials and personnel?

Jiang Yongdong: On the one hand, we organized a flood-related risk investigation in the whole region, conducted a comprehensive review of the points that were prone to flood-related risks in history, established a risk account, and clarified reinforcement, rectification, and management measures. On the other hand, we carried out material and team allocation. Among them, there are 582 units (sets) of the most commonly used emergency vehicles, generators, water pumps, rescue boats, etc., more than 70,000 pieces of sacks, woven bags, etc., as well as piles, wood, sand, etc., reaching 255.55 cubic meters. According to the calculation, Can meet the needs of flood control.

In terms of team configuration, we have set up 233 flood control emergency rescue teams with a total of 4,869 people. After preliminary training and drills, all personnel are in place, ready to respond to emergencies at any time. It should be noted that these forces are gradually released according to the warning level, that is, different warning levels correspond to different backup requirements. For example, the blue warning requires 40% of the backup personnel, the yellow warning is 60%, and then goes up. All staff are on duty when the orange and red alerts are on.

Early initiation of emergency response is critical

Beijing News: What are the risk points and waterlogging-prone roads in Dongcheng District?

Jiang Yongdong: Since the beginning of this year, we have conducted a comprehensive investigation of 8 risk points of bridges, pits, caves, houses, trees, courtyards, underground spaces, and subway entrances. There are 24 sunken overpasses, 147 under construction, 820 dilapidated public houses, 1093 dilapidated private houses, and 540 dangerous trees with tall and older trees.

In addition, there are 17 low-lying water-filled courtyards in Dongcheng District, mainly in the bungalow area. Because of the low terrain, it is easy to collect surrounding rainwater when it rains; 7 underground spaces to be observed are mainly the entrances and exits of some underground parking lots at the same height as the ground. Or lower than the ground, need to focus on protection. In addition, there are 116 subway entrances in the region, and we have also taken targeted control and preventive measures.

Beijing News: Once a dangerous situation is discovered, what is the disposal process?

Jiang Yongdong: In the case of heavy rainfall, it is very critical to start the emergency response as soon as possible. We have set up temporary resettlement sites in schools and hotels around some dilapidated houses. If it is predicted that the rainfall will be heavy, we can transfer people in advance to avoid danger. In addition, when heavy rainfall comes, the command center must be in a highly operational state, and the commander-in-chief must be in the command position, which is very critical. We have arranged for comrades in the streets and communities to pay attention to the dynamics of risk points in the jurisdiction at any time. If there is any situation, they can report directly to the district command center. After the command center receives the report, it will quickly verify and synchronously dispatch the nearest emergency rescue force for disposal. At present, this mechanism is very sensitive. After years of drills and publicity and education, the cooperation of residents is also very high.

A branch of the Municipal Drainage Group has preset 18 sets of drainage units for some key points, which will be watched in advance according to the warning level before the rain. During this period, it will also receive instructions from the headquarters at any time, and support the nearby areas to deal with the water problem as soon as possible.