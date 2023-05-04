This Saturday, May 6: First Local Development Planning Fair and Participatory Budget for Culture

This Saturday, May 6, starting at 2 in the afternoon at Parque de Los Deseos, located in the Aranjuez neighborhood of Medellín, the first Local Development Planning Fair and Participatory Budget for Culture will take place, with the purpose of providing to the community a sample of how culture has moved in each of the territories that make up the 16 communes and 5 corregimientos of Medellín, throughout the different executions in the last three years.

The event will feature artistic, theatrical, and musical displays, as well as space for knowledge with special workshops, stimulus displays, trova, silletera tradition, and a concert.

The PDL and PP Cultura Festival is a sample of the cultural revolution that the territories of Medellín are experiencing, since by 2023 a historical prioritization in art and culture was made, with a sum of thirty-six billion pesos that will continue to be culture to each of the communes and corregimientos of our city.