Home » This Saturday, May 6: First Local Development Planning Fair and Participatory Budget for Culture
News

This Saturday, May 6: First Local Development Planning Fair and Participatory Budget for Culture

by admin
This Saturday, May 6: First Local Development Planning Fair and Participatory Budget for Culture

This Saturday, May 6, starting at 2 in the afternoon at Parque de Los Deseos, located in the Aranjuez neighborhood of Medellín, the first Local Development Planning Fair and Participatory Budget for Culture will take place, with the purpose of providing to the community a sample of how culture has moved in each of the territories that make up the 16 communes and 5 corregimientos of Medellín, throughout the different executions in the last three years.

The event will feature artistic, theatrical, and musical displays, as well as space for knowledge with special workshops, stimulus displays, trova, silletera tradition, and a concert.

The PDL and PP Cultura Festival is a sample of the cultural revolution that the territories of Medellín are experiencing, since by 2023 a historical prioritization in art and culture was made, with a sum of thirty-six billion pesos that will continue to be culture to each of the communes and corregimientos of our city.

You may also be interested in

See also  Movida in Olbia, the mayor launches a curfew for alcohol: sale prohibited between 21 and 7

You may also like

New diplomatic crisis between Italy and France

A policewoman managed to neutralize a criminal

Monterrey, Tauramena, Villanueva and Orocué in dengue epidemic

Waitress beaten and scarred, ex-boyfriend remains behind bars...

Southeastern parishes, “drown” with garbage – breaking latest...

Does the figure of the de facto administrator...

Who is Who – Top 100 international winners...

Ministry of Finance reaffirms oil extraction in Colombia

ECB rate hike in May — idealista/news

Kinshasa: EPST inspectors demand an increase in their...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy