With a cycle path and horseback riding start this Saturday, January 21, the Patron Saint Festivities of San Juan Bosco in Bosconia, which will be held until January 31 as a posthumous tribute to Roiman Ovalle Uribe, Maximiliano Leal Torres and Efraín Bermúdez Montes, prominent illustrious people of that municipality of Cesar.

The cycle route It will leave from the main square at 6:00 am and will end in springtime, to then give way to the great ride that will go through the main streets with experienced riders. On Sunday, January 22, at 3:00 pm, there will be the Caballito de palo parade, in which children of different ages will participate, starting from the Villa Aronia park towards the main square.

There will be several days of festivities in which there will be events cultural, folkloric, sports, religious and musical presentations with different artists from the region.

One of the main attractive is the bullfighting fair that will take place from Wednesday, January 25 to Sunday, January 29. As well as the musical shows presenting Óscar Gamarra, Antonio Eslait and La Banda del 5, on January 26; Ana del Castillo, Poncho Zuleta and Farid Leonardo Díaz, on January 27; Iván Villazón, Joaco Pertuz and the Los Mismos Orchestra on January 28; and, Elder Dayán and Churo Díaz, on January 29.

Finally, on Tuesday, January 31 at 10:30 am, the Eucharist of Saint John Bosco, chaired by Monsignor Oscar José Vélez Isaza, in the main church of the municipality; followed by a procession at 5:00 in the afternoon.

Through its social networks, the Mayor of Bosconia invited the Caesarians to enjoy these festivities that rescues the religious and cultural traditions of your municipality.