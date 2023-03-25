The Ministry of Health of Medellín and the network of vaccinating IPS will carry out this Saturday, March 25, the “Vaccination against HPV”, an activity in which all girls between 9 and 17 years of age who are pending will be immunized for free for some dose of your HPV scheme (human papillomavirus).

In addition to HPV, the vaccination network will apply the other 21 biologicals that make up the PAI (Expanded Immunization Program) scheme to children under six years of age and women between 10 and 49 years of age, pending tetanus and diphtheria.

′′ We want to make you a very special invitation and that is to join the Vaccination on Saturday March 25th. We are going to have around 100 vaccination points throughout the private and public network and we will be there receiving girls from 9 to 17 years of age. We want to reach approximately 15,000 girls and women of childbearing age up to 49 years of age to apply the biological against the human papillomavirus. We want to tell caregivers and women to go to the different vaccination points, for self-care and because we want to prevent cervical cancer”, said the Secretary of Health, Milena Lopera Carvajal.

There will be a presence at 14 points, including parks, institutions and house-to-house vaccination. The schedule can be consulted on the following website:

“I think it is good that the Ministry of Health comes to the institution, because not all of us have the resources to pay for a vaccine that normally costs $500,000 on the market. Besides, it is a very necessary vaccine because it can give you cervical cancer that you can treat, but there is no cure. For this reason, I consider it good to have prevention from the schools through the Ministry of Health”, expressed the student Juliana Cardona Restrepo, from the Pablo Neruda school.

More about the vaccine

In Medellín, the biological Gardasil is applied, which protects against the four most common types of HPV that can cause cancer. According to the study carried out by the MSD laboratory, this vaccine is safe and has an efficiency rate of 97%. The same analysis found that only 12% of users had mild fever and only 3% any other adverse effect. Even so, the symptoms disappeared 24 hours after the application.

The call is for all caregivers to be attentive and willing to participate in the day, provide the vaccination card and protect the little ones.