Through its social networks, the Government of Cesar announced that this Saturday, April 15, a free vaccination day for dogs and cats will be held in the park The Algarrobillos of Valledupar.

The health of your pets matters to us! This Saturday take them to a vaccination day that we will be developing in Los Algarrobillos Park”, wrote the entity on Twitter.

The day will begin at 7:00 in the morning and in addition to vaccination, a delivery of arena for cats. According to the departmental administration, this activity is carried out in order to ensure the protection and well-being of domestic animals.

The vaccination day will be organized by the Departmental Health Secretary, the Environment Secretary and the Social Policy Office.

