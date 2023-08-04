Home » This Saturday will be the first holiday party in Maturín1
This Saturday will be the first holiday party in Maturín1

This Saturday will be the first holiday party in Maturín1

The rumba starts its engines from 7 pm, as reported by the spokesman for the company Prodshow, which brings this event to the capital of Monaguense for the first time.

Attendees will have security guaranteed by the production company, to park their vehicles.

The parking lot of the Petroriente Shopping Center in maturinwill be the scene of the first holiday party, this Saturday, August 5, with the heavy artillery of the sound car (autosound), with an unprecedented show with the performance of the best DJs, light play, pyrotechnics, and raw power 2.0, to shake the attendees with the highest decibels of power.

The show will be in charge of Team Infinity, which has toured the main cities of the country, with a novel idea of ​​a moving stage, good music and an electrifying show.

Under the “La Conquista 2023” Tour, the raw power of Infinity arrives with an unprecedented interactive show, with the best entertainers, special effects throughout the entire show and in Monagas the special performance of DJs Rafa González and Víctor Guerrero , the most valued in the region.

Tickets for the Rumba de Vacaciones are available at the following points of sale: La Carreta supermarket, located on Alirio Ugarte Pelayo avenue and El Poderoso, on Juncal and Bolívar avenues. For more information contact the telephone contact: 0424-907.19.44

