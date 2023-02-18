Different comments were heard this week about the security problems faced by the merchants and artisans who are located on both sides of the 18th Street pedestrian walkway.

To begin to find out what is really happening in this place in the center of Pereira, the Secretary of Government Karen Zape was consulted in the first instance, to which she replied: “We have already consulted the issue and they have not put any kind of of denunciation, neither in the Police who have not even called, nor in the Prosecutor’s Office, we do not know if it is true or not. They have some videos, but none of them open the post as such, you can only see that they are trying. We also saw in a video that they apparently hid, like a bag, which they say could be narcotic and it could be that they keep it there and take it out.”

Zape said that in view of all this, which was only known on Thursday, the competent authorities were immediately informed and they will begin to review the security cameras of the sector, which are typical of the city and also those of the establishments, to determine if they have had a situation to be regretted, he says that the first thing to do is report it to the Prosecutor’s Office and inform the security fronts that they have in the area with the Metropolitan Police, in the same way that they will carry out particular surveillance in that sector to see what is wrong what really happens.

Yesterday a team from the Government Secretariat was delegated to visit the sector and collect information, also with the purpose of inviting them to the formality. The results of the raid will be known in the coming days.

found versions

The pedestrian street of 18 has two sectors; the first between carreras 6 and 7 and the second between 7 and 8. In the first are located mostly artisans with one or another grocery vendor. On the other side, there is a great variety of small shops with stockings, memories, caps and books, they arrive at 7:30 in the morning and leave after 5:00 pm, those on the other side arrive around 10:00 am, but they leave later, because many clients are office workers who come looking for a last-minute knitted detail.

The feeling that remained in the environment after the second group were consulted is that there was some reluctance to talk about the subject, why? is what is not known. What they all made clear is that as long as they do not agree on the amount and the person who should do the security work, the problems will continue.

When crossing race 7, a little more organization and collaboration is perceived to talk about the subject in question, but the dilemma is another: who is right? Some say that between $180,000 and $300,000 in merchandise have been stolen, one plus a machine valued at $120,000 that was used to perforate the belts, someone else says that they violated the stalls or tried to burn them, as if wanting to send a message.

These are some people who have held the permanent metallic position for almost 30 years, who fondly remember Israel Londoño, who was, from one of the many public functions he has held, the one who thought that this place was the right one for them. For times they have been associated, but it has been difficult to maintain these groups.

It is no secret to anyone that 18th Street culminates in a piece of the downtown area that is quite complicated in terms of security and that comes from 13th Street. The police surveillance booth that, in agreement with the merchants, was resumed in December, yesterday at 11:00 am, it was empty, which shouldn’t be when you consider that it’s a hot spot in the city for cash handling and recent biweekly pay.

Roger Gaviria, who calls himself the founder of cooperatives, explains that the differences between the merchants themselves arose when some sold the stalls to other people and then two groups were formed, “some time later they returned, but now full of whims and they ordered the damage here, because it was that they ordered it to be done, I realized, when standing guard the thief spoke, but they already knew the way. What are we going to go to the police if we realize that it is the same people from here who are ordering the robberies to be carried out”.

He did not agree very much when the colleagues had the idea of ​​making the press known about what was happening, because he assures that it is to show ‘the ugly’ that happens between them “as it has always happened, it has always been like this, the strange thing is that the robberies started when I returned”.

The issue with surveillance

The vendors consulted in one way or another express that they pay something to someone to take care of them at night, which is often done weekly or monthly, but that these days they have found themselves in trouble to collect what a single day of guarding They are $50,000, because some put up the $6,000, but others do not, because the sales were not good. The problem they have detected is that while this person is doing the rounds on the other block, they take the opportunity to violate stalls.

Cipher

24 artisans, 7 fixed stalls with other merchandise, plus mobile ones in 18.