With four marches scheduled for this Sunday, February 12, the national strike that has been called from different instances throughout the country begins.

In Medellín, four demonstrations have been announced, starting at 8 in the morning and ending in the afternoon.

These are the scheduled events:

8:00 a.m.

March from Carrera 70 to Parque de las Luces, led by supporters of the Democratic Center.

10:00 a.m.

Gathering of the political movement Equipo por Colombia in the Parque de las Luces.

10:00 a.m.

March from the Pablo Tobón Uribe theater to the San Antonio Park. Organized by members of the Federal Antioquia political party.

6:00 p.m.

In the corregimiento of San Antonio de Prado, a protest will be held against the deterioration of the roads and the lack of commitment from the district mayor’s office.