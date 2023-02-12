Home News This Sunday, February 12, there are marches in Medellín
News

This Sunday, February 12, there are marches in Medellín

by admin
This Sunday, February 12, there are marches in Medellín

With four marches scheduled for this Sunday, February 12, the national strike that has been called from different instances throughout the country begins.

In Medellín, four demonstrations have been announced, starting at 8 in the morning and ending in the afternoon.

These are the scheduled events:

8:00 a.m.

March from Carrera 70 to Parque de las Luces, led by supporters of the Democratic Center.

10:00 a.m.

Gathering of the political movement Equipo por Colombia in the Parque de las Luces.

10:00 a.m.

March from the Pablo Tobón Uribe theater to the San Antonio Park. Organized by members of the Federal Antioquia political party.

6:00 p.m.

In the corregimiento of San Antonio de Prado, a protest will be held against the deterioration of the roads and the lack of commitment from the district mayor’s office.

You may also be interested in

See also  Exchanging advanced technology and sharing a better life-the 18th China-ASEAN Expo Pavilion

You may also like

The scandals that marked Samuel Moreno

allegedly responsible for the death of Lady Beltrán...

Netizens on CCTV overturned revealed that China’s food...

Governor of Risaralda socialized works of the road...

Be careful when withdrawing money from ATMs

From the morning to the evening of the...

Health reform: a tower of Babel without a...

ŻӪ̻ ƳЩ¾ٴ _йҾŻ

Criticism rains down on Yina Calderón for her...

Valledupar 1-1 Cúcuta: bittersweet tie!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy