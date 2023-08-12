This Sunday more than 25 sectors of Maturín will be left without electricity service: Corpoelec

More than 25 sectors of Maturín will be left without electrical service this electrical Sunday, between 8:00 in the morning and 12:00 noon, according to the information provided by the Corpoelec Management in the Monagas state.

The crews of the national electric company will be executing the Pica y Poda Plan from early hours, with the purpose of optimizing the electrical service in the communities, for which it will be necessary to carry out the programmed cut of four hours and that will affect residential and commercial sectors of Maturin.

Corpoelec executes scheduled four-hour cut

According to the Corpoelec schedule, the following communities and institutions in Maturín will be left without service for approximately four hours: 1 and 5 avenues of Los Guaritos, Bolívar neighborhood, Francisco de Miranda, Libertador avenue, Paseo de la Gracia de Dios, 18 de Octubre, Rómulo Betancourt, University Avenue, Morichal, Prados del Sur, El Soberano, Moscow, La Carbonera, Tonoro Villas, Paramaconi Center, UDO, Tibisay Hotel, Metropolitan Hospital, Cicpc, Polimonagas and other surroundings.

Neighbors should take their forecasts, especially in those communities that have water pumps or in residences where they use electric stoves, since the service will be interrupted for four hours while Corpoelec crews work.

