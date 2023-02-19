Home News This Sunday semifinal of the Peasant Games in Sanctuary




This Sunday, February 19, Mistrató, Quinchía, Santuario, Guática, La Celia, Belén de Umbría, Apía and Marseille, will play the semifinal of the Risaralda Peasant Games, in the municipality of Santuario.

Photo: Provided by the Government of Risaralda

At 11 in the morning the game between La Celia and Belén de Umbría will begin, the only two municipalities that will participate in this phase in indoor soccer, both for men and women.




In men’s soccer, only the 1 pm match between Quinchía and Mistrató will be played and the 11 am match will be rescheduled at a time and date to be defined by the organization.




