This Sunday, sixth chapter of Zona Hostil: The heirs of poverty

What can be seen in this chapter?

Raúl Arévalo, a journalist from KienyKe.com, together with the recording team, visited Altos de Cazucá in the municipality of Soacha, where they toured this place to discover the story of four little children who opened their hearts to the cameras and recounted their love for their families, their home, their studio and their dreams.

In this episode, the investigative team focuses on 6-year-old Emily and the brothers Santiago, Farid and Yostin who open the doors of their home and the nucleus of their family to tell how they live daily amid the love and care of their parents, showing at the same time, the lack of their material conditions and the challenges that their parents face to give them a decent life.

Smiles, resilience and pride for their own, spring from these stories that the Zona Hostil cameras bring in this sixth episode. This chapter will be the lens to understand first hand, the childhood that seeks not to inherit the extreme conditions that are glimpsed on the horizon. The same, will be available starting at 5:00 pm on all KienyKe.com digital channels this Sunday, April 30, being the sixth installment of a series of realities that are very close to Colombians but that very few have been able to see.