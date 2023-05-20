Home » This Sunday the sports use of the new La Paz-Valledupar road begins
News

This Sunday the sports use of the new La Paz-Valledupar road begins

by admin
This Sunday the sports use of the new La Paz-Valledupar road begins

This Sunday and holiday Monday, May 21 and 22, the sporting use of the new La Paz – Rafael Escalona – Valledupar bridge begins between 4:30 and 8:30 am, according to the National Institute of Roads (Invías ).

In addition to participating in the Ciclovía Segura, citizens will also be able to carry out other sports activities such as athletics, skating, walking and the like in this corridor that exceeds 9 kilometers.

Invías authorized this type of use of the national highway after the request of the Valledupar Transit Secretariat, sustaining that article 95 of Law 769 of 2002 establishes that “The mayors will restrict the transit of all types of automobiles on Sundays and holidays in order to promote sports activities.”

ALTERNATE ROUTE

Through resolution 01541 of this month, the entity of the Ministry of Transportation indicated that the alternate route during the hours of sports use will be the conventional road through the Salguero Bridge.

The Valledupar Department of Transit and Transportation is responsible for coordinating the flow of vehicles with the Highway Police to avoid accidents. Likewise, the organizers of the bike path and other recreation and physical activity events will have to take preventive measures to protect road users.

Read the resolution that authorizes the total closure of the road.

See also  Renzi dalla Leopolda against the judges for the Open investigation. "A Kafkaesque trial"

You may also like

Unexpected signal from space – “Strong indication that...

IUTIRLA Advertising and Marketing students participated in Workshop

They announce possible suspension in the natural gas...

Strong legal foundation for online shops

Yuexiu District Marriage Registry’s Chinese-style weddings are popular-...

“It’s painful what we went through”

After 10 years ‘Futurama’ will have a new...

Four candidates in the mayoral election in Hildburghausen

WhatsApp now has the option to edit messages...

Government would not lower the salary contribution pillar...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy