This Sunday the sports use of the new La Paz-Valledupar road begins

This Sunday and holiday Monday, May 21 and 22, the sporting use of the new La Paz – Rafael Escalona – Valledupar bridge begins between 4:30 and 8:30 am, according to the National Institute of Roads (Invías ).

In addition to participating in the Ciclovía Segura, citizens will also be able to carry out other sports activities such as athletics, skating, walking and the like in this corridor that exceeds 9 kilometers.

Invías authorized this type of use of the national highway after the request of the Valledupar Transit Secretariat, sustaining that article 95 of Law 769 of 2002 establishes that “The mayors will restrict the transit of all types of automobiles on Sundays and holidays in order to promote sports activities.”

ALTERNATE ROUTE

Through resolution 01541 of this month, the entity of the Ministry of Transportation indicated that the alternate route during the hours of sports use will be the conventional road through the Salguero Bridge.

The Valledupar Department of Transit and Transportation is responsible for coordinating the flow of vehicles with the Highway Police to avoid accidents. Likewise, the organizers of the bike path and other recreation and physical activity events will have to take preventive measures to protect road users.

Read the resolution that authorizes the total closure of the road.