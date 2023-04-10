After touring the interior of the Immediate Reaction Units in Colombia and a shelter for the Emberá indigenous people in the center of Bogotá renamed ‘El infiernito’. Hostile Zone entered the streets of the capital, this time, to capture the difficult reality of homeless people from the perspective of those who give them a hand, the volunteers.

The cameras of Zona Hostil, a space that has been characterized by fulfilling its premise of revealing without any filter the harsh reality of hundreds of Colombians in violent, overcrowded, unsafe and unhealthy environments, entered the night of downtown Bogotá. A place characterized by its hostility and for being the home of hundreds of street dwellers.

Raúl Arévalo, a journalist for KienyKe and a visible face of this space, joined the ranks of the ‘Banquete del Bronx’, a Foundation that was born from the heart of Orlando Beltrán. In which hundreds of brave volunteers led by him, walk the streets of Bogotá and other cities in Colombia, looking for someone to give their help to, most of them with drug addiction problems. With dedication, they heal and heal their wounds, clean, provide food, clothing and blankets to keep them warm and protect them from the cold, bad weather and abandonment.

What do the indigenous people confined to the La Rioja building eat?

What can be seen in this chapter?

In this third episode of Zona Hostil, the terrible conditions in which homeless people survive in Bogotá are revealed from the perspective of those who help this population. However, insecurity, poor diet, stigmatization, rejection, unhealthiness, diseases, drug addiction, crime and other phenomena are palpable and crude.

In this episode you will be able to see the journey taken by the volunteers of the ‘Bronx Banquet’, a group of good-hearted people who make previously “invisible” street dwellers visible. Hand in hand with participants of this event such as Carlos Duque, a former street inhabitant who became a volunteer after a process of reintegration and rehabilitation and who contributes from his new way of life to his then asphalt companions.

It will be possible to know the voices and feelings of those who are accompanied and helped. From those who reach out to the inhabitants, the tears of women who struggle with depression and drug addiction. The dreams and hopes of young people interned in the depths of the concrete jungle. The scenarios impregnated with the smell of marijuana and alcohol and the efforts of those who put their money for this work will be described.

“It is born to give a little of what one has to those who really need it,” says a volunteer while he is surrounded by several people looking for a plate of food. Hope, however, is a common feeling, so much so that with tears, several street dwellers gather in chorus and shout: “Long live Colombia.”

This episode is a look from the core of coexistence on the street. The same, will be available starting at 5:00 pm on all KienyKe.com digital channels. Being the third in a series of realities that are very close to Colombians but that very few have been able to see.