This Thursday, June 1, the Yopal Mayor’s Office will hold the 2022 Public Accountability Hearing – news

The Municipal Administration of Yopal will report to the public on the fulfillment of goals, investments and achievements of the previous term in terms of health, education, security, housing, infrastructure, planning, sports, culture and the different dependencies which are fundamental. in compliance with the Yopal Ciudad Segura Development Plan.

The mayor Luis Eduardo stressed that this will be the stage to learn about the results of the management and work, as well as to clear up concerns about the different topics that will be exposed in this activity that will be held at La Casa de La Mujer this Thursday, June 1. of 2023.

The hearing will take place from 3:00 in the afternoon, where all citizens can attend in person, or follow the live broadcast that will be done on the Facebook page of the Mayor’s Office.

The Planning Secretary, Sonia Ruíz García, reiterated the invitation to the entire community to participate by also depositing their questions in the mailboxes that are located at the entrances to the municipal palace, as well as leaving their concerns, doubts, proposals or suggestions in the link https://bit.ly/3mAAB4u.

Source: Mayor of Yopal

Related