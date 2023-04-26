Home » This Thursday will be the inauguration of the Vallenato Festival: who will sing?
This Thursday will be the inauguration of the Vallenato Festival: who will sing?

For this Thursday, April 27, the official inauguration of the Vallenato Festival 2023, in the Alfonso López de Valledupar square. The act will take place after the parade of major pillars ends.

The inaugural event will start around 7:00 pm. In this, different artists, of various genres, will appear on the stage to officially open the largest Vallenato music event.

The Vallenata Legend Festival Foundation announced that the artists will be 3 llaneros: Yostimar Prada, Cholo Valderrama and Aries Vigoth; in addition to Diomedes of Jesus and the grouping of him.

The event will be completely free. After finishing the parade of piloneras in the corner of the Bank of the Republicattendees will move to the emblematic square.

Contrary to the tradition of recent years, the president of Colombian, Gustavo Petro He would not be present at the inauguration.

