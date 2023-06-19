this Tuesday against the reforms and scandals of the Government

The opposition will take to the streets this Tuesday, June 20 to protest against the social reforms promoted by the Administration of President Gustavo Petrohighly questioned in recent weeks due to the scandals in his Government.

In the so-called “Majority March”demonstrations or concentrations are expected in Santa Marta, Bogotá, Cali, Medellín, Barranquilla and Bucaramanga, among other cities in the country. In the capital of Magdalena, the meeting point is the square of the Camellón de la Bahía at 9:00 am.

The biggest dissatisfaction with Petrowhat, today meets and year of haber cattle las electionslies in the rejection caused by sectors of the population and unions the pension, labor and health reforms, which are debated in Congress and are considered by many harmful to the country.

To that is added the scandal of the former chief of staff Laura Sarabia and the former ambassador in Venezuela Armando Benedettiboth very close to the president and involved in a case of alleged abuse of power and illegal wiretapping that cost them both their jobs.

It might interest you: One year after his electoral triumph, Petro faces a crisis in his government

The promoters of the marches have explained that the objective is to express disagreement with its managementwhich includes the rejection of the rise in fuel prices and attacks on the press, among other issues.

You opposition

“I join the citizens’ march on June 20. I will march because I am concerned about our country, I am concerned about the institutional crisis in which we are immersed, the attacks on the press, the lack of confidence and transparency in the current government”, manifested on Twitter the former presidential candidate Federico Gutierrez.

For his part, he Senator David Lunaof Change Radicalsaid that he will be on the streets “to demand respect for the independence of powers, the defense of institutions and freedom of the press.”

In line with previous politicians, Paloma Valenciasenator from the opposition party center DemocraticHe said that the demonstration was called “so that we tell President Petro that enough of governments that destroy.”

“Soft Hit”

The opposition demonstrations come two weeks after unions made a big mobilization in Bogotá and other cities to support the reforms of the Executiveconcentrations in which Petro himself participated.

The president, whose approval is on the decline, according to different surveys, has spoken of a “soft coup” to refer to what is behind the scandal in his government due to threats from Benedettia key piece of his electoral victory, to reveal alleged irregularities in the financing of his campaign.

You may be interested: Colombia goes out again to march against the ‘petroreformas’

The goal, according to Petro, is to prevent “social justice reforms” advance in Congress, and then take it before the Committee on Accusations of the House of Representatives, in charge of investigating complaints against presidents.

The demonstrations will take place when Petro turns one year since he was elected president, on June 19, 2022, the day he won in the second round with a vote of 11.2 million votes (50.44%), thanks to his change proposal. EFE

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

