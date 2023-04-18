This Tuesday in just 4 hours it has trembled 3 times in Colombia

The authorities are still waiting for activity in the Nevado del Ruiz, a very active day due to the earthquakes.

A new earthquake was registered on the afternoon of this Tuesday in Colombia, causing anxiety in the inhabitants of several municipalities. The Columbia Geological Survey confirmed at 1:51 pm The epicenter of the 4.1 magnitude earthquake was Los Santos, Santander.

This would respond to the fact that the conditions of the volcano have changed, we have said that a magma has come closer to the crater and that is observed, for example, in the greater amount of ash that has been coming out” indicated the director of the Colombian Geological Service

Taking into account that three earthquakes were recorded in the last four hours, this data is not little. The first occurred at 10:00 am with a magnitude of 3.5 and had an epicenter in Cucunuba. The second occurred an hour later in Tolima Ortega, the 3.5 magnitude epicenter. The tectonic movement occurred at a depth of 154 km and was felt in several municipalities in eastern Colombia.

Residents of some border departments, particularly in central and eastern Colombia, reported on social media that they felt the quake and are in fact looking for evidence to confirm that the ground was shaking nearby. Precisely, the Nevado del Ruiz woke up this Tuesday with a significant column of smoke, which exceeds 1,800 meters from the top of the volcano, as reported by the Colombian Geological Service on its social networks.

The director of geothreats of the Colombian Geological Service, declared that there is no way to establish how or when the Nevado del Ruiz volcano will erupt, so the maneuver time is very short to save those who live nearby.

“Those who live near the volcano will not have time if they are not prepared, because pyroclastics travel at more than 100 kilometers per hour and would arrive in a couple of minutes. The other mudflows would take about an hour to reach the nearest municipality, which is Chinchiná,” said the official.