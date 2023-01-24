An overflight was carried out to review the conditions of the projected Timbío – El Estanquillo bypass, which is requested to be carried out as a public work.

Within the framework of the Council of Ministers, held in Ipiales, Nariño, other meetings were held on January 21 and 22 with the purpose of seeking solutions to address the emergency facing southern Cauca and the department of Nariño, as a consequence of the Serious landslides in villages in the municipality of Rosas, Cauca, where the mountains slid like meringues.

To that end, the Minister of Transportation, Guillermo Reyes; the High Councilor for the Regions, Luis Fernando Velasco; the governors of Cauca Elías Larrahondo Carabalí and Nariño, Jhon Rojas, flew over the municipality of Rosas to observe the state of alternate roads. The officials came to Piedra Sentada, Patía, where they met with community leaders from El Hoyo and other surrounding areas, with deputies, mayors and the community in general, where the needs were exposed, but also the commitment of each sector to contribute to the mitigation of the consequences of the tragedy that the Colombian southwest is experiencing.

According to Minister Reyes, this meeting was held with the objective of dialoguing with the community and reviewing the conditions of the projected Timbío – El Estanquillo variant by means of an overflight. At that meeting he reported that “Starting this Tuesday, January 24, at 8:00 am, the machinery of the National Institute of Roads (Invias) will arrive to fix the Piedra Sentada – El Hoyo road.”

Likewise, in the municipality of Ipiales, Nariño, in the Council of Ministers, held between the previous Saturday and Sunday, convened by President Gustavo Petro, the governors of Cauca and Nariño reported on the actions, progress and situation of their territories, before the emergency they face.

The governor of Cauca, Elías Larrahondo Carabalí, emphasized the coordinated work between the governments of Nariño and Cauca, as well as the active forces of these territorial entities.

Despite the tragedy, for Larrahondo Carabalí, this is an opportunity for the development of the region. “We have asked to attend to the population that is affected, from the fuel supply, transportation service, in addition to structural measures, such as the dual carriageway of the variant Timbío – El Estanquillowhich we have requested to be done as public work

so that you can have as much speed as possible. Likewise, attention to the population of Rosas with plots and productive projects. We believe that it is an opportunity for there to be a law that can generate investment in the region.” On the other hand, the president of the Caucas, pointed out as conclusions:

As of Tuesday, January 24, the yellow machinery of Invias will be there to serve the El Hoyo road, in the municipality of El Tambo.

Director of Invías will make a technical visit in the coming days to address recommendations that have been made regarding the most convenient route.

The municipality of Rosas was flown over and it was evidenced that progress is being made in the construction of the variant, below the landslide, to connect the Pan-American highway, approximately two kilometers away.

Invias will attend to emergencies in the municipality of La Vega as a priority.

With the purpose of optimizing and speeding up the works, with yellow machinery from the department, they are intervening the Piedra Sentada – Puente Fierro – Los Uvos – Santa Rita road, in La Vega, and the Lerma – Yacuanás – Almaguer road, together with the machinery of the municipalities of Bolívar and Almaguer.

Reportedly, with teamwork and from all levels of government, the emergency facing southwestern Colombia has been addressed since the previous January 9.