This Tuesday, June 20, the deadline to renew the driver’s license expires

This Tuesday, June 20, the deadline to renew the driver’s license expires

The Valledupar Department of Transit and Transportation urged citizens to renew their driver’s license in case the credential was issued before 2012, has expired in January 2022 or has “indefinite expiration”.

According to the head of this ministry, Diana Margarita Daza, the term to make The process expires this Tuesday, June 20. The process must be carried out in the offices of the entity without any kind of intermediaries.

To renew, according to official information, people must be registered in the Single National Traffic Registry, be in good standing with fines and infractions, undergo a medical examination at a driver recognition center, and present the identity document. original.

WHAT WILL HAPPEN AFTER 20?

For his part, the Vice Minister of Transportation, Eduardo Enríquez Caicedo, said that the term granted by the Constitutional Court expires on Tuesday.More than 800,000 Colombians have already done the processHowever, a little more than 3 million people are still pending”, added the official.

In addition to urging car drivers, Enríquez called on motorcyclists, since after June 20, the Highway Police and transit agencies may impose subpoenas and immobilize vehicles.

“After that date let’s not drive, let’s go to the recognition centers to renew the license and thus we can save lives”, the deputy minister pointed out.

