The Colombian Linda Caicedo was confirmed as a new Real Madrid Femenino player, once she turned 18. His signing caused great commotion in Colombia, hoping that the striker will continue her career in a club with a great reputation in women’s football like FC Barcelona, ​​or even reach the Women’s Premier League to play for Chelsea, who also sounded out the jewel of women’s football.

A couple of days after the confirmation of her signing, the conversations have begun to focus on the possible performance that the Valle del Cauca can have in the ‘Merengue’ team, especially since she came with the nickname ‘figura’ for what they are already The expectations that the fans have of her are quite high.

Today began, Linda’s path through one of the most important clubs in history began and with good energy to start writing a new chapter in her short and successful life, she put on her training uniform and worked the grass for the first time the city of Real Madrid, to prepare for the next match of the senior team.

Through a video on their social networks, the Iberian club showed Linda Caicedo entering the training camp of the women’s team, where a member of the coaching staff was waiting for her to start her process. Caicedo’s arrival at the club was a great addition to the squad, since with her, her talent will be able to increase her level of play and aim for great results in the year.

The women’s Real Madrid is one of the teams with the most projection and international recognition in the near future. Real Madrid CF and FCF.

The match where Caicedo can make his stellar debut with Real Madrid could be this Saturday, March 4, when they face Alhama CF for matchday number 20 of the Spanish women’s league. Currently, the Merengue team is second in the table with 52 points under her name.

Linda Caicedo will share the League with some players from the Colombian national team such as Leicy Santos (Atlético Madrid), Mayra Ramírez (Levante UD), Manuela Vanegas (Real Sociedad), Ivonne Chacón and Liced Serna (Valencia), Daniela Caracas (Espanyol), Marcela Restrepo (DUX Logroño) and Gisela Robledo (Tenerife).

The details of the signing of Caicedo by Real Madrid Femenino

The signing was confirmed by the Spanish team in the morning hours of Friday, February 24 with an expectation campaign on social networks. In a video, the Colombian wore the Real Madrid Women’s shirt for the first time and posed on the sports stage that will be her new home, thus confirming the long-awaited transfer.

To delve into the hiring process, the journalist Julián Capera, provided more details about the agreement between the Madrid team and the former Deportivo Cali player, specifying that the Spaniards are full owners of the footballer’s sports rights:

“Real Madrid directly acquires the economic rights and a percentage of participation in the image rights of Linda Caicedo, from the moment she reaches the age of majority.”

In addition, according to Goal, to finish persuading Linda and her talent to join Real Madrid, they would have also established an economic bonus for the signing of a total of $250,000, which in Colombian pesos would be $1,213 million.

As for salary, the Colombian would receive a figure that starts at €30,000 per season, although it could also increase up to €130,000. It is important to highlight in this regard that the average player in the women’s league receives approximately €17,000. with Infobae

