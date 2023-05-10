This was Putin’s opaque parade in Moscow

With no planes, fewer soldiers and just one tank, unlike the pandemic season, Putin’s famous military parade took place in Moscow.

By: Angelica Andrade

Despite maintaining the invasion in Ukraine, the largest country in the world held the commemorative act with which it pays tribute to its victory during World War II, the aforementioned event took only one hour, compared to past years in which the activities were deployed on a large scale in order to demonstrate to the planet the enormous power that characterizes them.

In this context, public opinion referred to the military parade that, year after year, is accustomed to glorifying the warlike power of the Kremlin and that, for this occasion, was opaque, short, and smaller than normal, since the activities were overshadowed. by the frustrating military acts in the Ukrainian territory, despite the fact that Kiev assures that it is preparing a large-scale counteroffensive.

In this sense, the few martial demonstrations include suspicions that the conflict with Ukraine is claiming Russia, according to military analysts who have stated that the Russian army has had serious problems with the supply of ammunition, added to the morale of the members of the troops and the lack of leadership, tactics, logistics and organization.

This is how the war actions have become remarkably a war of attrition in the middle of winter, after the invasion by Russia in February 2022 fell short.

Added to the above, only about 8,000 soldiers circulated in Red Square during the commemorative act that took place at the beginning of this week, a lower figure than the group of 13,000 soldiers who paraded in 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. by Covid 19.