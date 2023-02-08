With a month and a half in advance, the Senate of the Republic began its legislative work, with the purpose of carrying out the agenda of changes proposed by the national Government.

The Executive convened extraordinary sessions for discussion and voting on the National Development Plan, in addition to at least 12 initiatives of parliamentary origin, which must be processed until March 15.

In addition, he called on all parties to proceed with social, pension, labor and health reforms, which he described as “the great national clamor”, to which Congress must respond to provide solutions to the needs of Colombians.

Barreras warned that “the Presidency had requested these plenary sessions to advance a month and a half the great social reforms proposed in the Historic Pact program. None of the social reforms are included in the extras in the Development Plan. This means two things: that these plenary sessions only work when draft commissions arrive; therefore, we will only meet when the projects are approved in commissions, which, we have calculated, will last a month”.

“This is a year of electoral debate in the regions and I invite you to take advantage of next month to list your coalitions and regional candidates.”, he emphasized.

Likewise, the Congress of the Republic complied with the ruling of the Inter-American Court of Human Rights in which it pointed to the Colombian State as responsible for the assassination of the Patriotic Union (UP). Therefore, the president of the House of Representatives, David Racero, rejected the assassination of the UP and asked that a new extermination of a political movement not be repeated.

“Remembering the congressmen who passed through here and should not have been disappeared. Regarding this historical reflection, we ask ourselves about the future, where we can channel ideological and political conflicts institutionally”, said Racero.

For their part, the UP congressmen highlighted the request for a pardon from the Congress of the Republic in full, and asked other State entities to do the same publicly in compliance with the IACHR ruling.

At the end of the session, the congressmen observed a minute of silence in memory of the political leader David Name Terán. They also presented a proposal to offer a mourning motion in posthumous tribute, which was accepted.