The American citizen was in Panama and was preparing to take a flight to Turkey.

John Poulos is the main suspect in the murder of the renowned DJ Valentina Trespalacios, he would be the last person he was partying with the night he was cruelly murdered and thrown into a garbage container in the country’s capital.

“The National Police informs that Interpol Panama detected the presence of the American citizen Poulos John Nelson, after the alert given by the Republic of Colombia, for the murder of DJ Valentina Trespalacios,” commented the Panamanian police.

This citizen intended to leave Panama bound for Istanbul, the National Police alerted Migration and about this alert, so that Poulos was prevented from leaving.

In new photos that were released, the American citizen is seen with scratches on his face and bruises on his face. John Poulos is expected to be taken to Colombia later today.