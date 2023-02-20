Home News This was the capture of three thieves of a truck south of Bogotá
News

by admin
The Bogotá metropolitan police in operational activities against car theft managed to capture 3 people in the town of Kennedy for stealing a truck.

The events occurred in the Las Delicias neighborhood when three young men, ages 20, 21 and 23, were surprised who were moving merchandise from a tractor-trailer to a van.

This truck was transporting merchandise from Buenaventura to Bogotá, and GPS contact with the vehicle is lost over the municipality of Soacha and driver, for which they immediately inform the authorities.

Upon receiving this case, the police activate the search plan, managing to find the location of the truck where subjects are surprised with the stolen merchandise.

Thus, the police managed to recover the truck valued at 50,000,000 pesos and merchandise including acetone and Urano glue valued at about 136,000,000 pesos.

The authorities seize the van from those captured and are later left at the disposal of the Attorney General’s Office.

